Who's Playing

East Carolina @ SMU

Current Records: East Carolina 13-12; SMU 9-18

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. East Carolina and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Moody Coliseum. The Pirates should still be feeling good after a victory, while SMU will be looking to right the ship.

The Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Wednesday East Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. East Carolina came out on top in a nail-biter against Cincinnati, sneaking past 75-71. Five players on East Carolina scored in the double digits: forward Brandon Johnson (16), guard RJ Felton (15), forward Ezra Ausar (14), guard Quentin Diboundje (13), and guard Jaden Walker (10).

Meanwhile, the Mustangs received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 80-65 to the Houston Cougars. The losing side was boosted by guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

The Pirates are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on East Carolina's opponents whenever they hit the road.

East Carolina is now 13-12 while SMU sits at 9-18. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. SMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won 12 out of their last 14 games against East Carolina.