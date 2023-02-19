Who's Playing

East Carolina @ SMU

Current Records: East Carolina 13-12; SMU 9-18

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. East Carolina and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. The Pirates will be strutting in after a win while SMU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday East Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. East Carolina skirted past Cincinnati 75-71. East Carolina got double-digit scores from five players: forward Brandon Johnson (16), guard RJ Felton (15), forward Ezra Ausar (14), guard Quentin Diboundje (13), and guard Jaden Walker (10).

Meanwhile, the game between the Mustangs and the Houston Cougars on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with SMU falling 80-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for SMU was the play of guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 22 points and five assists along with six boards.

East Carolina is now 13-12 while SMU sits at 9-18. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mustangs have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won 12 out of their last 14 games against East Carolina.