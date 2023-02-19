Who's Playing
East Carolina @ SMU
Current Records: East Carolina 13-12; SMU 9-18
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. East Carolina and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. The Pirates will be strutting in after a win while SMU will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday East Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. East Carolina skirted past Cincinnati 75-71. East Carolina got double-digit scores from five players: forward Brandon Johnson (16), guard RJ Felton (15), forward Ezra Ausar (14), guard Quentin Diboundje (13), and guard Jaden Walker (10).
Meanwhile, the game between the Mustangs and the Houston Cougars on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with SMU falling 80-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for SMU was the play of guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 22 points and five assists along with six boards.
East Carolina is now 13-12 while SMU sits at 9-18. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mustangs have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won 12 out of their last 14 games against East Carolina.
- Feb 04, 2023 - East Carolina 77 vs. SMU 72
- Feb 12, 2022 - SMU 80 vs. East Carolina 66
- Feb 08, 2021 - SMU 71 vs. East Carolina 56
- Dec 16, 2020 - SMU 70 vs. East Carolina 55
- Jan 22, 2020 - SMU 84 vs. East Carolina 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - East Carolina 71 vs. SMU 68
- Jan 02, 2019 - SMU 82 vs. East Carolina 54
- Feb 21, 2018 - SMU 77 vs. East Carolina 58
- Jan 28, 2018 - SMU 86 vs. East Carolina 61
- Mar 10, 2017 - SMU 81 vs. East Carolina 77
- Feb 01, 2017 - SMU 86 vs. East Carolina 46
- Dec 31, 2016 - SMU 75 vs. East Carolina 44
- Feb 21, 2016 - SMU 74 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 13, 2016 - SMU 79 vs. East Carolina 55