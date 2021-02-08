The East Carolina Pirates and the SMU Mustangs are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. East Carolina is 8-7 overall and 7-3 at home, while SMU is 10-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Mustangs are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games. East Carolina, meanwhile, is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 contests.

The Mustangs are favored by six-points in the latest East Carolina vs. SMU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any SMU vs. East Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on East Carolina vs. SMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for East Carolina vs. SMU:

East Carolina vs. SMU spread: East Carolina +6

East Carolina vs. SMU over-under: 139 points

East Carolina vs. SMU money line: SMU -260, East Carolina +210



Latest Odds: East Carolina Pirates +6 Bet Now

What you need to know about East Carolina

The Pirates came up short against the Memphis Tigers this past Saturday, falling 66-59. A silver lining for East Carolina was the play of forward Jayden Gardner, who had 23 points along with nine boards. Gardner is averaging 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds this season.

East Carolina limps into Monday's matchup having lost six of its last seven games. However, the Pirates are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played in February.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, SMU sure made it a nail-biter, but the Mustangs managed to escape with a 65-63 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last week. It was another big night for SMU's guard Kendric Davis, who dropped a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. Davis has been sensational all season, averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Mustangs have dominated this series over the years. In fact, SMU is 12-1 in its last 13 games against East Carolina. However, SMU is just 3-9 against the spread in its last 12 games on the road.

How to make East Carolina vs. SMU picks

The model has simulated East Carolina vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. East Carolina? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the East Carolina vs. SMU spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.