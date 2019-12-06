SMU vs. Georgetown: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

SMU (home) vs. Georgetown (away)

Current Records: SMU 8-0; Georgetown 5-3

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. SMU is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

The Mustangs entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the NW State Demons 77-51. The Mustangs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G CJ White led the charge as he had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Georgetown also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 81-74 over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. G Mac McClung took over for Georgetown, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Their wins bumped SMU to 8-0 and Georgetown to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mustangs and the Hoyas clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.