The sixth-ranked Houston Cougars look for the season sweep over the visiting SMU Mustangs when they meet in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday. The Cougars (14-1), who lead the AAC with a 9-1 record, beat SMU 74-50 at Dallas on Jan. 3 and have won six of the last seven matchups. The Mustangs (9-3), who are tied for third with Memphis at 5-3 in the conference, have won three of four despite having three games postponed this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tip-off from the Fertitta Center in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. Houston leads the all-time series 54-33, including a 27-10 edge in games played at Houston. The Cougars are 10.5-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. Houston odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 138.5. Before making any Houston vs. SMU picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SMU vs. Houston spread: Houston -10.5

SMU vs. Houston over-under: 138.5 points

SMU vs. Houston money line: SMU +400, Houston -550

SMU: The Mustangs are second in the American in scoring margin at plus-10

HOU: Has not trailed in a game since Jan. 9, a total of 186 minutes, 58 seconds of play

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars have been dominant of late, having won seven in a row. Houston has just two players averaging double digits, but six players are averaging 6.5 points or better. Junior guard Quentin Grimes leads the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game and he is also averaging 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has been red hot from the line, hitting 84.1 percent of his free throws.

Also powering the Cougars is sophomore guard Marcus Sasser, who has started 12 of 13 games. In the last meeting with the Mustangs earlier this month, Sasser scored a team-high 17 points in the win, and is averaging 15.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In the season opener against Lamar, he set a Fertitta Center record with seven 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 25 points. He surpassed that mark by hitting eight threes and scoring 28 points on Jan. 9 against Tulane.

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs have a balanced attack with four players averaging in double figures and seven players averaging seven points or more. Junior guard Kendric Davis sets the tone for SMU, averaging 17.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He is nearly automatic from the line, connecting on 86.5 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 10 of 12 games, including three double-doubles. His last came against Cincinnati on Jan. 7 when he scored 14 points and dished out 14 assists.

Junior forward Feron Hunt has also been a force for the Mustangs, averaging 12.4 points, eight rebounds, 1.1 steals, one block and 0.8 assists per game. He is coming off a 17-point performance against Memphis on Thursday, and has reached double figures eight times. He has recorded four double-doubles, the last coming against Temple on Jan. 11 when he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

