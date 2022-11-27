Who's Playing

Lamar @ SMU

Current Records: Lamar 3-3; SMU 2-3

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals are on the road again on Sunday and play against the SMU Mustangs at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Moody Coliseum. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2018, where SMU won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The Cardinals came up short against the McNeese State Cowboys on Sunday, falling 66-57.

As for the Mustangs, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 76-72 heartbreaker to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but SMU had been the slight favorite coming in. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Zhuric Phelps (21), forward Efe Odigie (18), guard Zach Nutall (13), and forward Stefan Todorovic (11).

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar and SMU tied in their last contest.