Who's Playing

New Mexico @ SMU

Current Records: New Mexico 2-0; SMU 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the New Mexico Lobos will be on the road. They will take on the SMU Mustangs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Lobos didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the South Alabama Jaguars this past Friday, but they still walked away with an 80-74 victory. New Mexico relied on the efforts of Morris Udeze, who had 21 points along with seven boards, and Jaelen House, who had 21 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, SMU lost to the Dayton Flyers on the road by a decisive 74-62 margin. Zhuric Phelps had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

New Mexico is now a perfect 2-0 while SMU sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11.7 on average. Less enviably, the Mustangs are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mustangs slightly, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.