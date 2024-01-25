We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. North Texas is 11-6 overall and 8-0 at home, while SMU is 13-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. Both teams will enter tonight's contest full of confidence. SMU is 7-1 in its last eight games, while the Mean Green have won six of their last seven contests.

SMU is favored by 1 point in the latest North Texas vs. SMU odds, and the over/under is 125.5 points. Before entering any SMU vs. North Texas picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on SMU vs. North Texas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

North Texas vs. SMU spread: North Texas +1

North Texas vs. SMU over/under: 125.5 points

North Texas vs. SMU money line: North Texas: +102, SMU: -120

North Texas vs. SMU picks: See picks here

What you need to know about SMU

SMU scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 103-70 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Considering SMU has won six games by more than 18 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new for the Mustangs.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead SMU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chuck Harris, who dropped a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Another player making a difference was Zhuric Phelps, who scored 18 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

What you need to know about North Texas

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, North Texas' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. The Mean Green fell 56-44 to the Charlotte 49ers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points North Texas has scored all season. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games.

One of the most active was Robert Allen, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds. Less helpful for North Texas was Jason Edwards' abysmal 0-8 shooting from 3-point range. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. That's the fewest assists the Mean Green have managed all season.

How to make SMU vs. North Texas picks

The model has simulated North Texas vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. North Texas, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 114-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.