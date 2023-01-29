Who's Playing
South Florida @ SMU
Current Records: South Florida 9-12; SMU 7-14
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls lost both of their matches to the SMU Mustangs last season on scores of 65-77 and 54-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. South Florida and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum.
The Bulls lost a heartbreaker to the Temple Owls when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. South Florida fell in a 79-76 heartbreaker. Guard Tyler Harris just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the contest between SMU and the Memphis Tigers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with SMU falling 99-84 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, the Mustangs had strong showings from guard Jalen Smith, who had 13 points and five assists, and guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 20 points. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won eight out of their last 11 games against South Florida.
- Jan 26, 2022 - SMU 74 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - SMU 77 vs. South Florida 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - South Florida 61 vs. SMU 60
- Jan 01, 2020 - SMU 82 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - SMU 77 vs. South Florida 71
- Feb 07, 2019 - South Florida 67 vs. SMU 66
- Mar 04, 2018 - South Florida 65 vs. SMU 54
- Dec 31, 2017 - SMU 79 vs. South Florida 39
- Jan 07, 2017 - SMU 84 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 07, 2016 - SMU 92 vs. South Florida 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - SMU 72 vs. South Florida 58