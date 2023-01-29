Who's Playing

South Florida @ SMU

Current Records: South Florida 9-12; SMU 7-14

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls lost both of their matches to the SMU Mustangs last season on scores of 65-77 and 54-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. South Florida and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum.

The Bulls lost a heartbreaker to the Temple Owls when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. South Florida fell in a 79-76 heartbreaker. Guard Tyler Harris just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between SMU and the Memphis Tigers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with SMU falling 99-84 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, the Mustangs had strong showings from guard Jalen Smith, who had 13 points and five assists, and guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 20 points. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won eight out of their last 11 games against South Florida.