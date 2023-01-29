Who's Playing
South Florida @ SMU
Current Records: South Florida 9-12; SMU 7-14
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls lost both of their matches to the SMU Mustangs last season on scores of 65-77 and 54-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulls and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for South Florida as they fell 79-76 to the Temple Owls this past Wednesday. The loss was just more heartbreak for South Florida, who fell 68-64 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Guard Tyler Harris had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, SMU lost to the Memphis Tigers on the road by a decisive 99-84 margin. SMU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jalen Smith, who had 13 points and five assists, and guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 20 points. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the Wichita State Shockers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Bulls are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the SE Missouri State Redhawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 64-61. In other words, don't count the Mustangs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.99
Odds
The Mustangs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
SMU have won eight out of their last 11 games against South Florida.
- Jan 26, 2022 - SMU 74 vs. South Florida 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - SMU 77 vs. South Florida 65
- Mar 07, 2020 - South Florida 61 vs. SMU 60
- Jan 01, 2020 - SMU 82 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - SMU 77 vs. South Florida 71
- Feb 07, 2019 - South Florida 67 vs. SMU 66
- Mar 04, 2018 - South Florida 65 vs. SMU 54
- Dec 31, 2017 - SMU 79 vs. South Florida 39
- Jan 07, 2017 - SMU 84 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 07, 2016 - SMU 92 vs. South Florida 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - SMU 72 vs. South Florida 58