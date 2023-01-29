Who's Playing

South Florida @ SMU

Current Records: South Florida 9-12; SMU 7-14

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls lost both of their matches to the SMU Mustangs last season on scores of 65-77 and 54-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulls and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for South Florida as they fell 79-76 to the Temple Owls this past Wednesday. The loss was just more heartbreak for South Florida, who fell 68-64 when the teams previously met earlier this month. Guard Tyler Harris had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, SMU lost to the Memphis Tigers on the road by a decisive 99-84 margin. SMU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jalen Smith, who had 13 points and five assists, and guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 20 points. Smith hadn't helped his team much against the Wichita State Shockers last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bulls are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the SE Missouri State Redhawks Nov. 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 64-61. In other words, don't count the Mustangs out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.99

Odds

The Mustangs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SMU have won eight out of their last 11 games against South Florida.