Who's Playing

No. 24 TCU @ SMU

Current Records: TCU 7-1; SMU 3-6

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs will square off against the #24 TCU Horned Frogs at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dickies Arena. The Horned Frogs should still be feeling good after a big win, while SMU will be looking to regain their footing.

The Mustangs received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 75-57 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Guard Zhuric Phelps (19 points) was the top scorer for SMU.

Meanwhile, TCU made easy work of the Jackson State Tigers on Tuesday and carried off a 78-51 victory. TCU's forward JaKobe Coles looked sharp as he had 21 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

SMU have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The Mustangs are now 3-6 while the Horned Frogs sit at 7-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU has only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. TCU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

SMU and TCU both have two wins in their last four games.