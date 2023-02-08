Who's Playing

Temple @ SMU

Current Records: Temple 14-10; SMU 8-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the SMU Mustangs are heading back home. The Mustangs and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 69-61 at home and Temple taking the second 64-57.

SMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the East Carolina Pirates. Despite the loss, SMU got a solid performance out of guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 23 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, the game between Temple and the Houston Cougars on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Owls falling 81-65 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Temple was the play of guard Khalif Battle, who had 24 points.

The losses put the Mustangs at 8-16 and Temple at 14-10. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: SMU has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won six out of their last 11 games against Temple.