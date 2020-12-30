An American Athletic battle is on tap Wednesday between the SMU Mustangs and the Temple Owls at 2 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Temple is 1-1 overall, while SMU is 5-0. The Mustangs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The Owls, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

The favorite is also 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 series meetings. The Mustangs are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Temple vs. SMU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any SMU vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's off to a profitable start in the 2020-21 season, going 16-12 on all its top-rated picks and returning almost $400.

Now, the model has set its sights on Temple vs. SMU.

Temple vs. SMU spread: SMU -7.5

Temple vs. SMU over-under: 137.5 points

Temple vs. SMU money line: SMU -350, Temple +280

What you need to know about Temple



The Owls dropped a 76-50 decision to Houston on Dec. 22. J.P. Moorman II led the way for Temple with 12 points. Temple has struggled to score from the field all season, making only 35 percent of its shot attempts -- the 17th-lowest field goal percentage in Division I.

Damian Dunn leads Temple with 12.5 points per game, while De'Vondre Perry pulls down 11 rebounds and Jeremiah Williams dishes four assists per outing.

What you need to know about SMU

The Mustangs won their fifth straight to start 2020, downing East Carolina 70-55 on Dec. 16. Kendric Davis picked up 17 points and six assists in the victory. SMU enters Wednesday scoring 85.2 points per game, good for 28th best in Division I. Davis leads SMU with 20.4 points and 7.6 assists per game, while Feron Hunt pulls down 7.6 rebounds per outing.

SMU is 13-3 in its last 16 games played in December. However, the Mustangs are just 1-6 ATS in their last seven games on the road.

How to make SMU vs. Temple picks

The model has simulated Temple vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations.

Which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations?