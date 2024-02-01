The SMU Mustangs (13-7) and Tulane Green Wave (12-8) will both be looking to snap two-game losing streaks when they square off on Thursday night. SMU is coming off a pair of narrow road losses, falling to North Texas and Wichita State last week. Tulane fell to UTSA and Charlotte last week after beating Memphis on Jan. 21. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this month, as they will square off again two weeks from now in New Orleans.

SMU vs. Tulane spread: SMU -8.5

SMU vs. Tulane over/under: 157 points

SMU vs. Tulane money line: SMU: -416, Tulane: +322

Why SMU can cover

SMU's losses at North Texas and Wichita State came by a combined seven points after it won seven of its previous eight games. The Mustangs scored at least 75 points in five of those seven victories, including a 103-70 win over Tulsa. Junior guard Zhuric Phelps leads SMU with 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, finishing in double figures in all but three games this season.

Senior guard Chuck Harris, who spent the first three seasons of his college career at Butler, is the second-leading scorer with 13.2 points and 3.6 assists per game. Senior forward Samuell Williamson is adding 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Mustangs have covered the spread at a 9-2-1 clip in their last 12 games, and they are 12-1 in their last 13 home games against Tulane.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has failed to pick up many wins in recent trips to SMU, but that has not stopped the Green Wave from being successful by betting standards. They have covered in nine of their last 11 games against the Mustangs. Tulane has been solid at home this season, with one of its losses coming by just one point against FAU.

The Green Wave sprung an outright upset against Memphis 11 days ago, picking up an 81-79 win as 3.5-point underdogs. Junior guard Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, while senior forward Kevin Cross had 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Cross leads the team with 17.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while senior guard Jaylen Forbes is adding 15.1 points per contest. See which team to pick here.

