Who's Playing

Tulsa @ SMU

Current Records: Tulsa 4-8; SMU 5-8

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 9-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. SMU and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs won both of their matches against Tulsa last season (75-61 and 83-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

SMU lost 58-57 to the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Hawaii's JoVon McClanahan with 0:01 left to play. The top scorer for SMU was guard Zhuric Phelps (20 points).

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars on Wednesday, falling 89-50. Forward Bryant Selebangue (13 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulsa.