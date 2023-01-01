Who's Playing
Tulsa @ SMU
Current Records: Tulsa 4-8; SMU 5-8
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are 9-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. SMU and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs won both of their matches against Tulsa last season (75-61 and 83-58) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
SMU lost 58-57 to the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Hawaii's JoVon McClanahan with 0:01 left to play. The top scorer for SMU was guard Zhuric Phelps (20 points).
Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane took a serious blow against the Houston Cougars on Wednesday, falling 89-50. Forward Bryant Selebangue (13 points) was the top scorer for Tulsa.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulsa.
- Mar 11, 2022 - SMU 83 vs. Tulsa 58
- Feb 23, 2022 - SMU 75 vs. Tulsa 61
- Dec 29, 2021 - SMU 74 vs. Tulsa 69
- Feb 03, 2021 - SMU 65 vs. Tulsa 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tulsa 79 vs. SMU 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - SMU 74 vs. Tulsa 65
- Jan 12, 2019 - SMU 77 vs. Tulsa 57
- Feb 01, 2018 - Tulsa 76 vs. SMU 67
- Mar 02, 2017 - SMU 93 vs. Tulsa 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - SMU 76 vs. Tulsa 53
- Feb 10, 2016 - Tulsa 82 vs. SMU 77
- Dec 29, 2015 - SMU 81 vs. Tulsa 69