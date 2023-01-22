Who's Playing
Wichita State @ SMU
Current Records: Wichita State 9-9; SMU 7-12
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wichita State Shockers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2018. The Mustangs and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. SMU should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wichita State will be looking to regain their footing.
After constant struggles on the road, SMU has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 79-76. Four players on SMU scored in the double digits: forward Efe Odigie (22), guard Zhuric Phelps (18), guard Zach Nutall (16), and guard Ricardo Wright (11). This also makes it three games in a row in which Zhuric Phelps has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Thursday, falling 88-78. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Wichita State; Pierre Jr. finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
The Mustangs' win brought them up to 7-12 while Wichita State's defeat pulled them down to 9-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Shockers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 11th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against SMU.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wichita State 72 vs. SMU 57
- Mar 01, 2020 - Wichita State 66 vs. SMU 62
- Mar 03, 2019 - Wichita State 67 vs. SMU 55
- Jan 30, 2019 - Wichita State 85 vs. SMU 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Wichita State 84 vs. SMU 78
- Jan 17, 2018 - SMU 83 vs. Wichita State 78