Who's Playing

Wichita State @ SMU

Current Records: Wichita State 9-9; SMU 7-12

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wichita State Shockers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 17 of 2018. The Mustangs and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. SMU should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wichita State will be looking to regain their footing.

After constant struggles on the road, SMU has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 79-76. Four players on SMU scored in the double digits: forward Efe Odigie (22), guard Zhuric Phelps (18), guard Zach Nutall (16), and guard Ricardo Wright (11). This also makes it three games in a row in which Zhuric Phelps has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Shockers came up short against the Memphis Tigers on Thursday, falling 88-78. Guard Jaron Pierre Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Wichita State; Pierre Jr. finished with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Mustangs' win brought them up to 7-12 while Wichita State's defeat pulled them down to 9-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SMU has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Shockers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.60%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against SMU.