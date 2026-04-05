UConn is dealing with a potentially significant injury ahead of the national championship game against Michigan on Monday night. On Sunday, coach Dan Hurley said Solo Ball suffered a left foot sprain in the Huskies' Final Four win over Illinois on Saturday night, and the junior guard will be in a walking boot as the team evaluates his status.

"Solo, you'll see him, he's in a boot, took some type of a foot sprain, so won't participate in anything today and see how he's feeling tomorrow," Hurley said.

Asked whether Ball will be able to play against Michigan, Hurley admitted he was unsure. In fact, Hurley only found out Ball was injured upon seeing him in the boot.

"Yeah, I don't really know," Hurley said. "They alerted -- they, the medical staff and general manager, Tom Moore. I saw him actually in the boot first, and then they told me. But I couldn't tell. We'll know more as we get later in the day."

Ball said the injury occurred in the first half, but he was able to push through for the rest of the game. If he was dealing with pain, it didn't really show as Ball played 28 minutes against the Illini, and he contributed 13 points and two assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

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"It actually -- I got through it with adrenaline, but it happened in the first half," Ball said. "I think my foot got caught with (Tarris Reed) with the screen, and it kind of just happened. But I'm feeling all right right now. Just leaving it up to the medical staff. I'm doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow."

Ball did "everything" he could to remain comfortable enough to help his team advance to the national championship. That approach will remain in place as he tries to prepare his body for Monday night.

"Yeah, I got it looked at," Ball said. "I got it re-taped, just tape on top of it too. Just trying to move it around, too. Tie my shoes up a little tighter. I knew it was gonna hurt a little bit after the game, but I just got right to the rehab, got right to treatment -- even today. So, I'm just doing everything."

This isn't the first time an injury has created adversity for Ball in the 2025-26 season. After suffering a wrist injury in December, Ball has had to adjust his game, shifting away from being an elite shooter to finding a variety of ways to contribute at both ends. Despite his nagging ailment, Ball is still UConn's third-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game.

Ball admitted that injuries have been a "bump in the road" this season -- and that the wrist hasn't "healed as much" as he would like -- but he's just happy the team is in position to reach its ultimate goal.

"In general, it's been tough, but I don't really care about any of that," Ball said. "I'm just happy we made it this far. I know the hardships and tribulations that I've been through, but there's so many other people who have been battling their own injuries throughout the whole year, too -- throughout college."

What about the physical pain that comes with competing through injury every other night?

"Pain is temporary, like people say," Ball said.

If Ball is unable to go against Michigan, that means freshman Braylon Mullins will have some added pressure on his shoulders, especially offensively. The bright side for the Huskies is that Mullins has shone in big moments so far. His game-winning 3-point shot against Duke in the Elite Eight is already etched in UConn lore, and he dropped 15 points against Illinois in the Final Four.

On the other side of the national championship matchup, everyone is monitoring the status of Michigan star and Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg. He suffered knee and ankle injuries in the Wolverines' Final Four blowout of Arizona. Lendeborg said he intends to play on Monday, but he may be limited.