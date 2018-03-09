Somebody stole a signed Bob Knight jersey from an Ohio high school fundraiser
An Ohio high school is offering amnesty for anyone who returns the Hoosiers jersey signed by Knight
A jersey signed by Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight has been reported stolen by organizers of a fundraiser for an Ohio high school. According to The Independent in Massillon, the jersey, a red Indiana jersey with Knight's name signed on the back, was reported missing during a fundraiser for the Fairless High School baseball team on Saturday for an event at a bowling alley in the city.
The jersey was donated by Brewster Village Councilman Dave Godwin, who bought it from an auction website and estimated its worth to be around $250. Nykole Zimmer, president of the school's Baseball Mom's Club board, says the school is offering amnesty for anyone who returns the jersey.
Knight, a well-known coach who famously won three NCAA championships at Indiana, grew up in Ohio and played at Ohio State before his coaching career lifted off.
-
KU cruises into Big 12 tourney semis
KU got some help from an unlikely source in its Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal win over Oklahoma...
-
Rhode Island vs. VCU odds, A-10 picks
Zack Cimini has won his past six picks on VCU and just released a pick for Friday's A-10 g...
-
How to watch, stream AAC Tournament
No. 1 Cincinnati and No. 2 Wichita State top a highly-contested tournament field in the AA...
-
How to watch ACC Tournament 2nd round
Virginia will face Clemson in Friday's semifinals
-
How to watch the 2018 SEC Tournament
The Bulldogs are moving on to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals where they'll meet Kentucky
-
How to watch the Big East tournament
Xavier will meet Providence in the semifinal round on Friday