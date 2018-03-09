Somebody stole a signed Bob Knight jersey from an Ohio high school fundraiser

An Ohio high school is offering amnesty for anyone who returns the Hoosiers jersey signed by Knight

A jersey signed by Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight has been reported stolen by organizers of a fundraiser for an Ohio high school. According to The Independent in Massillon, the jersey, a red Indiana jersey with Knight's name signed on the back, was reported missing during a fundraiser for the Fairless High School baseball team on Saturday for an event at a bowling alley in the city. 

The jersey was donated by Brewster Village Councilman Dave Godwin, who bought it from an auction website and estimated its worth to be around $250. Nykole Zimmer, president of the school's Baseball Mom's Club board, says the school is offering amnesty for anyone who returns the jersey.  

Knight, a well-known coach who famously won three NCAA championships at Indiana, grew up in Ohio and played at Ohio State before his coaching career lifted off.

