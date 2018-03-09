Somebody stole a signed Bob Knight jersey from an Ohio high school fundraiser

A jersey signed by Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight has been reported stolen by organizers of a fundraiser for an Ohio high school. According to The Independent in Massillon, the jersey, a red Indiana jersey with Knight's name signed on the back, was reported missing during a fundraiser for the Fairless High School baseball team on Saturday for an event at a bowling alley in the city.

The jersey was donated by Brewster Village Councilman Dave Godwin, who bought it from an auction website and estimated its worth to be around $250. Nykole Zimmer, president of the school's Baseball Mom's Club board, says the school is offering amnesty for anyone who returns the jersey.

The Fairless High School Baseball Mom’s Club is asking the public for help finding this jersey. It is autographed by Bobby Knight and was stolen during a fundraiser at Starway Lanes on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/5tqcSXPDS9 — Samantha Ickes (@sickesINDE) March 7, 2018

Knight, a well-known coach who famously won three NCAA championships at Indiana, grew up in Ohio and played at Ohio State before his coaching career lifted off.