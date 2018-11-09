Son of Bryant 'Big Country' Reeves is surprised when he is given a scholarship at Oklahoma State

Bryant "Big Country" Reeves made a name for himself at Oklahoma State by rocking rims and breaking backboards in the early 1990s.

Reeves was a two-time Big 8 Player of the Year during his four-year stint in Stillwater, Oklahoma during which time he became a legend of sorts before going on to become the sixth pick of the 1995 NBA Draft.

Fast forward two decades and his son, Trey, is following in his father's footsteps. The younger Reeves is a junior at his father's alma mater and a walk-on for the basketball team, and while he isn't the same dominating interior presence at OSU – he's a humble 6-foot-4, 215 compared to his father's 7-foot stature – he's made his mark on the program in other ways that was awarded Friday by coach Mike Boynton by placing him on scholarship.

Here's the awesome video presentation that appears to have taken Reeves by total surprise.

Each day @ReevesTrey brings our Thought of the Day. Today we had a special one for him. #c2e #okstate pic.twitter.com/aRdm93IlyL — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) November 9, 2018

"In two years, there's been nobody who I've been more proud of for how they've represented us, the commitment they've shown to doing everything they can," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "Trey's probably played in 15 games total. But every time you guys need him, he's right there to do his part. Because he cares, and he appreciates the opportunity to be here."

Reeves has earned a 4.0 GPA during his two years at OSU and is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 performer. In his two seasons, he's played in 17 games and averaged 0.1 points and 0.3 rebounds during his time on the court.