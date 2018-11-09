Son of Bryant 'Big Country' Reeves is surprised when he is given a scholarship at Oklahoma State
Reeves is a junior from Oklahoma who averaged 0.2 points and 0.2 rebounds per game last season
Bryant "Big Country" Reeves made a name for himself at Oklahoma State by rocking rims and breaking backboards in the early 1990s.
Reeves was a two-time Big 8 Player of the Year during his four-year stint in Stillwater, Oklahoma during which time he became a legend of sorts before going on to become the sixth pick of the 1995 NBA Draft.
Fast forward two decades and his son, Trey, is following in his father's footsteps. The younger Reeves is a junior at his father's alma mater and a walk-on for the basketball team, and while he isn't the same dominating interior presence at OSU – he's a humble 6-foot-4, 215 compared to his father's 7-foot stature – he's made his mark on the program in other ways that was awarded Friday by coach Mike Boynton by placing him on scholarship.
Here's the awesome video presentation that appears to have taken Reeves by total surprise.
"In two years, there's been nobody who I've been more proud of for how they've represented us, the commitment they've shown to doing everything they can," OSU coach Mike Boynton said. "Trey's probably played in 15 games total. But every time you guys need him, he's right there to do his part. Because he cares, and he appreciates the opportunity to be here."
Reeves has earned a 4.0 GPA during his two years at OSU and is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 performer. In his two seasons, he's played in 17 games and averaged 0.1 points and 0.3 rebounds during his time on the court.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: UConn women vs. Ohio State
The UConn women look to keep their red-hot start to the season rolling against a talented Ohio...
-
NCAA hands down sanctions to BYU
Nick Emery accepted in total more than $12,000 by way of vacation, cash, meals and golf according...
-
Paul Pierce: Duke could beat Cavaliers
Pierce is taken aback by Duke's dominance over UK it exerted in the season-opener on Tuesd...
-
Top 25 And 1: UK gets chance to rebound
We'll see how the Wildcats will bounce back when they face Southern Illinois on Friday
-
Webber not buying Fab 5-Duke comparisons
Webber says no one can compare to the Wolverines' 1991-1992 team that lost in the national...
-
How to watch the 2018 Veterans Classic
Veterans Classic on CBS Sports Network: Predictions, picks, odds, line, how to watch, live...