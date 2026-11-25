One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is reuniting with family, eating good food and watching sports. Whether it's watching a massive NFC North showdown on CBS between the Lions and Bears or tuning into one of the best college basketball games of the week between No. 11 Michigan State and Arkansas, Thanksgiving will have something for everybody.

Michigan State star Jeremy Fears Jr. was named Preseason Player of the Year by CBS Sports and has looked the part through the first three weeks of the season. Fears, who is the No. 35 ranked player on CBS Sports Prospect Rankings for the 2027 NBA Draft, is also improving his draft stock ahead of a wide-open draft with his play.

If Fears is drafted in the first round this summer, he will join exclusive company with his brother Jeremiah Fears, who was selected No. 8 overall by the Pelicans in 2025. The Fears brothers could become the latest siblings to both get drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft if Jeremy is selected on the first day.

Here is a list of siblings who were both drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Player Year Round (Pick) Team Player Year Round (Pick) Team Amen Thompson 2023 1 (4) Houston Ausar Thompson 2023 1 (5) Detroit Keegan Murray 2022 1 (4) Sacramento Kris Murray 2023 1 (23) Portland Jalen Williams 2022 1 (12) Oklahoma City Cody Williams 2024 1 (10) Utah Moritz Wagner 2018 1 (25) LA Lakers Franz Wagner 2021 1 (8) Orlando Lonzo Ball 2017 1 (2) LA Lakers LaMelo Ball 2020 1 (3) Charlotte Tyler Zeller 2012 1 (17) Dallas Cody Zeller 2013 1 (4) Charlotte Miles Plumlee 2012 1 (26) Indiana Mason Plumlee 2013 1 (22) Brooklyn Marcus Morris 2011 1 (14) Houston Markieff Morris 2011 1 (13) Phoenix Jrue Holiday 2009 1 (17) Philadelphia Aaron Holiday 2018 1 (23) Indiana Jeff Teague 2009 1 (19) Atlanta Marquis Teague 2012 1 (29) Chicago Brook Lopez 2008 1 (10) New Jersey Robin Lopez 2008 1 (15) Phoenix Dorell Wright 2004 1 (19) Miami Delon Wright 2015 1 (20) Toronto Kareem Rush 2002 1 (20) Toronto Brandon Rush 2008 1 (13) Portland Jon Barry 1992 1 (21) Boston Brent Barry 1995 1 (15) San Antonio Horace Grant 1987 1 (10) Chicago Harvey Grant 1988 1 (12) Washington Chuck Person 1986 1 (4) Indiana Wesley Person 1994 1 (23) Phoenix Jim Paxson 1979 1 (12) Portland John Paxson 1983 1 (19) San Antonio Dudley Bradley 1979 1 (13) Indiana Charles Bradley 1981 1 (23) Boston Bernard King 1977 1 (7) New York Albert King 1981 1 (10) New Jersey Gene Short 1975 1 (9) New York Purvis Short 1978 1 (5) Golden State Russell Lee 1972 1 (6) Milwaukee Ron Lee 1976 1 (10) Phoenix

Fears isn't the only notable sibling playing college basketball this season. Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, started the first three games of the season for Arizona. Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has been a key rotation piece for Syracuse this season. Andrej Stojaković, the son of one of the greatest shooters in NBA history (Peja Stojaković), has played like an All-American this season.

Here are some of the most notable college basketball players playing this season with NBA bloodlines in their family.

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Basketball bloodline: Brother of Jeremiah Fears, who plays for the Pelicans

The Fears brothers will have a chance to become the next set of brothers drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft. Jeremiah had a standout one-and-done season at Oklahoma before becoming a lottery pick. Jeremy redshirted during the 2023-24 season after being shot in the leg. Over the last three seasons, Jeremy has emerged as one of the best players in college basketball. He led the nation in assists last season and is on pace to do the same this season.

Tre Johnson, Jeremy Fears and Jeremiah Fears Jr. at the 2025 NBA Draft. Getty Images

Andrej Stojaković, Illinois

Basketball bloodline: Son of Peja Stojaković, former NBA All-Star who played for Kings, Pacers, Hornets and Raptors from 1998-2011

Andrej has a completely different skill set than his father, who lit up the NBA in the 2000s as one of the best 3-point shooters in the sport. Andrej is off to an incredible start to the 2026-27 season, highlighted by a 46-point outburst against Duke, in which 12 of his 14 field-goal makes came from inside the arc. Andrej is playing like an All-American this season and is helping Illinois maintain a top-ranked offense without David Mirković in the lineup.

Bryce James, Arizona

Basketball bloodlines: Son of LeBron James, NBA's all-time leading scorer who currently plays for 76ers, brother of Bronny James, who plays for the Lakers

The son of one of the most famous athletes on the planet began the season as a starter for Arizona while coach Tommy Lloyd was trying to build his rotation in the midst of the RJ Godfrey eligibility dilemma. James does have bragging rights over his older brother and father because he was part of the Wildcats' Final Four roster last season, something no one in his family had done before.

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Alijah Arenas, USC

Basketball bloodline: Son of Gilbert Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star during an NBA career that spanned from 2001-12 with the Warriors, Wizards, Magic and Grizzlies

After playing in 14 games last season, Arenas returned to USC for his sophomore season. It's looking like the right decision. Gilbert's son has developed into one of the best scorers in college basketball, averaging 21.3 points per game. Arenas has also boosted his draft stock tremendously and could be a lottery pick this summer.

Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse

Basketball bloodline: Son of Carmelo Anthony, a Syracuse legend who played for Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers from 2003-2022

After appearing in 29 games last season at his father's alma mater, Anthony decided to return to Syracuse for his sophomore season. Anthony is Syracuse's leading scorer (13.5 points per game) despite coming off the bench in all six games this season.

Bryce James, LeBron James, Bronny James, Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony in 2022. Getty Images

Cayden Boozer, Duke

Basketball bloodlines: Son of Carlos Boozer, who played for the Cavaliers, Jazz, Bulls and Lakers from 2002-15; brother of Cameron Boozer, a rookie for the Grizzlies after playing for the Blue Devils last season

With Cameron Boozer declaring for the NBA Draft, this season marked the first time Cayden didn't play on the same team as his brother. Boozer returned to Duke for his sophomore season instead of entering the transfer portal and has started five of his team's first six games this season and is averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 assists.

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer teamed-up for Duke in 2025-26. Getty Images

Justin Pippen, Ohio State

Basketball bloodline: Son of Scottie Pippen, a Naismith Hall-of-Famer after his 17-season NBA career with the Bulls, Rockets and Trail Blazers

Pippen is at his third school in three seasons after previous stops at Michigan and Cal. In six games at Ohio State, Pippen is averaging 11.5 points, which ranks third on the team. He finished last season as Cal's second-leading scorer before entering the transfer portal.

Jaxon Richardson, Alabama

Basketball bloodlines: Son of Jason Richardson who played for the Warriors, Bobcats, Suns, Magic and 76ers in 14 seasons in NBA; brother of Jase Richardson, who plays for the Magic

Richardson, who was the No. 28-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, has appeared in four games this season for the Crimson Tide. Richardson started the Crimson Tide's season opener against Sam Houston State, where he finished with four points in 15 minutes.

Andre Iguodala II, Baylor

Basketball bloodline: Son of Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion during his career with the 76ers, Nuggets, Warriors and Heat from 2004-23

Iguodala, who was a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, did not appear in a regular season game during his freshman year. However, the son of the former NBA Finals MVP has appeared in four games this season for the Bears.

Tajh Ariza, Oregon

Basketball bloodline: Son of Trevor Ariza, an 18-year NBA veteran who won an NBA championship with the 2008-09 Lakers

Ariza, who was a four-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is currently playing his freshman season at Oregon. Ariza has made four appearances off the bench and is averaging 5.0 points per game.

Cameron Holmes, Arizona

Basketball bloodline: Brother of DaRon Holmes II, who currently plays for the Nuggets

Holmes, the No. 36 player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is looking like a key rotational piece for the Wildcats. The brother of the former first-round pick out of Dayton has made six appearances off the bench this season for the No. 8 Wildcats.

Jake Wilkins, Cal

Basketball bloodline: Son of Dominique Wilkins, who is in the Naismith Hall of Fame after playing for the Hawks, Clippers, Celtics, Spurs during his long NBA career

The son of one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history made 32 games off the bench for Georgia last season before transferring to play for the Golden Bears. He has started seven games this season for Cal.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., SMU

Basketball bloodline: Son of Jermaine O'Neal Sr., who played in NBA from 1996-2014 for the Trail Blazers, Pacers and several other teams

The son of the former six-time NBA All-Star is having a breakout season at SMU. After making 34 appearances last season, O'Neal has started all six of SMU's games this season and is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Jermaine O'Neal congratulates his son Jermaine O'Neal Jr. at an SMU game last season. Getty Images

Aziz Olajuwon, Stanford

Basketball bloodline: Son of Hakeem Olajuwon, a Naismith Hall-of-Famer after playing for the Rockets and Raptors from 1984-2002

The former four-star recruit has been a key piece for coach Kyle Smith this season. Olajuwon has appeared in six games (four starts) and is averaging 7 points per game. Notably, his younger brother, Malik Olajuwon, committed to and signed with SMU to play next season.

Brandon Bass Jr., Florida State

Basketball bloodline: Son of Brandon Bass, who played in the NBA from 2005-17

Bass has made six appearances off the bench thus far during his freshman season at FSU. His best performance came in Florida State's first game, where he dropped 13 points against Florida A&M.

Mason Williams, Kentucky

Basketball bloodline: Son of Mo Williams, who played in NBA for 13 seasons, winning an NBA title with the Cavaliers in 2016

Williams is playing his freshman season at the same place where his father is an assistant coach. The former four-star recruit has been a key rotation piece for Mark Pope this season and is averaging 7.2 points off the bench.

Ace Flagg, Maine

Basketball bloodline: Twin brother of Cooper Flagg, who was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft after playing for Duke

The twin brother of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft had to wait an extra year to play college basketball. That's because Cooper reclassified to join Duke in time for the 2024-25 season, while his brother played his senior season in high school. After making 32 appearances last season for Maine, mostly off the bench, Ace has started seven games for the Black Bears and is averaging 6.4 points.

Cooper and Ace Flagg were teammates in high school. Getty Images

Ashton Hardaway, Coastal Carolina

Basketball bloodline: Son of Penny Hardaway, a four-time All-Star during his 14-year NBA career

The son of the current Memphis coach has had quite the college journey. He had two separate stints playing for his father at Memphis before transferring to Coastal Carolina this offseason. He has started one game this season at his new school.

BJ Roy, Washington

Basketball bloodline: Son of Brandon Roy, the Rookie of the Year in 2006-07 while playing for the Trail Blazers before his NBA career ended after a season with the Timberwolves in 2012-13

The son of the former Portland Trail Blazers star is in his second season at Washington. He has appeared in seven total games during his first two seasons at the college level.

Deuce Hamilton, Oakland

Basketball bloodline: Son of Richard Hamilton, who played for the Wizards, Pistons and Bulls from 1999-2013

The son of the former three-time NBA All-Star is in his freshman season at Oakland. He has six appearances off the bench this season.