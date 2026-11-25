One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is reuniting with family, eating good food and watching sports. Whether it's watching a massive NFC North showdown on CBS between the Lions and Bears or tuning into one of the best college basketball games of the week between No. 11 Michigan State and Arkansas, Thanksgiving will have something for everybody.
Michigan State star Jeremy Fears Jr. was named Preseason Player of the Year by CBS Sports and has looked the part through the first three weeks of the season. Fears, who is the No. 35 ranked player on CBS Sports Prospect Rankings for the 2027 NBA Draft, is also improving his draft stock ahead of a wide-open draft with his play.
If Fears is drafted in the first round this summer, he will join exclusive company with his brother Jeremiah Fears, who was selected No. 8 overall by the Pelicans in 2025. The Fears brothers could become the latest siblings to both get drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft if Jeremy is selected on the first day.
Here is a list of siblings who were both drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft.
|Player
|Year
|Round (Pick) Team
|Player
|Year
|Round (Pick) Team
|Amen Thompson
|2023
|1 (4) Houston
|Ausar Thompson
|2023
|1 (5) Detroit
|Keegan Murray
|2022
|1 (4) Sacramento
|Kris Murray
|2023
|1 (23) Portland
|Jalen Williams
|2022
|1 (12) Oklahoma City
|Cody Williams
|2024
|1 (10) Utah
|Moritz Wagner
|2018
|1 (25) LA Lakers
|Franz Wagner
|2021
|1 (8) Orlando
|Lonzo Ball
|2017
|1 (2) LA Lakers
|LaMelo Ball
|2020
|1 (3) Charlotte
|Tyler Zeller
|2012
|1 (17) Dallas
|Cody Zeller
|2013
|1 (4) Charlotte
|Miles Plumlee
|2012
|1 (26) Indiana
|Mason Plumlee
|2013
|1 (22) Brooklyn
|Marcus Morris
|2011
|1 (14) Houston
|Markieff Morris
|2011
|1 (13) Phoenix
|Jrue Holiday
|2009
|1 (17) Philadelphia
|Aaron Holiday
|2018
|1 (23) Indiana
|Jeff Teague
|2009
|1 (19) Atlanta
|Marquis Teague
|2012
|1 (29) Chicago
|Brook Lopez
|2008
|1 (10) New Jersey
|Robin Lopez
|2008
|1 (15) Phoenix
|Dorell Wright
|2004
|1 (19) Miami
|Delon Wright
|2015
|1 (20) Toronto
|Kareem Rush
|2002
|1 (20) Toronto
|Brandon Rush
|2008
|1 (13) Portland
|Jon Barry
|1992
|1 (21) Boston
|Brent Barry
|1995
|1 (15) San Antonio
|Horace Grant
|1987
|1 (10) Chicago
|Harvey Grant
|1988
|1 (12) Washington
|Chuck Person
|1986
|1 (4) Indiana
|Wesley Person
|1994
|1 (23) Phoenix
|Jim Paxson
|1979
|1 (12) Portland
|John Paxson
|1983
|1 (19) San Antonio
|Dudley Bradley
|1979
|1 (13) Indiana
|Charles Bradley
|1981
|1 (23) Boston
|Bernard King
|1977
|1 (7) New York
|Albert King
|1981
|1 (10) New Jersey
|Gene Short
|1975
|1 (9) New York
|Purvis Short
|1978
|1 (5) Golden State
|Russell Lee
|1972
|1 (6) Milwaukee
|Ron Lee
|1976
|1 (10) Phoenix
Fears isn't the only notable sibling playing college basketball this season. Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, started the first three games of the season for Arizona. Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has been a key rotation piece for Syracuse this season. Andrej Stojaković, the son of one of the greatest shooters in NBA history (Peja Stojaković), has played like an All-American this season.
Here are some of the most notable college basketball players playing this season with NBA bloodlines in their family.
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Basketball bloodline: Brother of Jeremiah Fears, who plays for the Pelicans
The Fears brothers will have a chance to become the next set of brothers drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft. Jeremiah had a standout one-and-done season at Oklahoma before becoming a lottery pick. Jeremy redshirted during the 2023-24 season after being shot in the leg. Over the last three seasons, Jeremy has emerged as one of the best players in college basketball. He led the nation in assists last season and is on pace to do the same this season.
Andrej Stojaković, Illinois
Basketball bloodline: Son of Peja Stojaković, former NBA All-Star who played for Kings, Pacers, Hornets and Raptors from 1998-2011
Andrej has a completely different skill set than his father, who lit up the NBA in the 2000s as one of the best 3-point shooters in the sport. Andrej is off to an incredible start to the 2026-27 season, highlighted by a 46-point outburst against Duke, in which 12 of his 14 field-goal makes came from inside the arc. Andrej is playing like an All-American this season and is helping Illinois maintain a top-ranked offense without David Mirković in the lineup.
Bryce James, Arizona
Basketball bloodlines: Son of LeBron James, NBA's all-time leading scorer who currently plays for 76ers, brother of Bronny James, who plays for the Lakers
The son of one of the most famous athletes on the planet began the season as a starter for Arizona while coach Tommy Lloyd was trying to build his rotation in the midst of the RJ Godfrey eligibility dilemma. James does have bragging rights over his older brother and father because he was part of the Wildcats' Final Four roster last season, something no one in his family had done before.
Alijah Arenas, USC
Basketball bloodline: Son of Gilbert Arenas, a three-time NBA All-Star during an NBA career that spanned from 2001-12 with the Warriors, Wizards, Magic and Grizzlies
After playing in 14 games last season, Arenas returned to USC for his sophomore season. It's looking like the right decision. Gilbert's son has developed into one of the best scorers in college basketball, averaging 21.3 points per game. Arenas has also boosted his draft stock tremendously and could be a lottery pick this summer.
Kiyan Anthony, Syracuse
Basketball bloodline: Son of Carmelo Anthony, a Syracuse legend who played for Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Lakers from 2003-2022
After appearing in 29 games last season at his father's alma mater, Anthony decided to return to Syracuse for his sophomore season. Anthony is Syracuse's leading scorer (13.5 points per game) despite coming off the bench in all six games this season.
Cayden Boozer, Duke
Basketball bloodlines: Son of Carlos Boozer, who played for the Cavaliers, Jazz, Bulls and Lakers from 2002-15; brother of Cameron Boozer, a rookie for the Grizzlies after playing for the Blue Devils last season
With Cameron Boozer declaring for the NBA Draft, this season marked the first time Cayden didn't play on the same team as his brother. Boozer returned to Duke for his sophomore season instead of entering the transfer portal and has started five of his team's first six games this season and is averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 assists.
Justin Pippen, Ohio State
Basketball bloodline: Son of Scottie Pippen, a Naismith Hall-of-Famer after his 17-season NBA career with the Bulls, Rockets and Trail Blazers
Pippen is at his third school in three seasons after previous stops at Michigan and Cal. In six games at Ohio State, Pippen is averaging 11.5 points, which ranks third on the team. He finished last season as Cal's second-leading scorer before entering the transfer portal.
Jaxon Richardson, Alabama
Basketball bloodlines: Son of Jason Richardson who played for the Warriors, Bobcats, Suns, Magic and 76ers in 14 seasons in NBA; brother of Jase Richardson, who plays for the Magic
Richardson, who was the No. 28-ranked recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, has appeared in four games this season for the Crimson Tide. Richardson started the Crimson Tide's season opener against Sam Houston State, where he finished with four points in 15 minutes.
Andre Iguodala II, Baylor
Basketball bloodline: Son of Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion during his career with the 76ers, Nuggets, Warriors and Heat from 2004-23
Iguodala, who was a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, did not appear in a regular season game during his freshman year. However, the son of the former NBA Finals MVP has appeared in four games this season for the Bears.
Tajh Ariza, Oregon
Basketball bloodline: Son of Trevor Ariza, an 18-year NBA veteran who won an NBA championship with the 2008-09 Lakers
Ariza, who was a four-star recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is currently playing his freshman season at Oregon. Ariza has made four appearances off the bench and is averaging 5.0 points per game.
Cameron Holmes, Arizona
Basketball bloodline: Brother of DaRon Holmes II, who currently plays for the Nuggets
Holmes, the No. 36 player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is looking like a key rotational piece for the Wildcats. The brother of the former first-round pick out of Dayton has made six appearances off the bench this season for the No. 8 Wildcats.
Jake Wilkins, Cal
Basketball bloodline: Son of Dominique Wilkins, who is in the Naismith Hall of Fame after playing for the Hawks, Clippers, Celtics, Spurs during his long NBA career
The son of one of the greatest dunkers in NBA history made 32 games off the bench for Georgia last season before transferring to play for the Golden Bears. He has started seven games this season for Cal.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr., SMU
Basketball bloodline: Son of Jermaine O'Neal Sr., who played in NBA from 1996-2014 for the Trail Blazers, Pacers and several other teams
The son of the former six-time NBA All-Star is having a breakout season at SMU. After making 34 appearances last season, O'Neal has started all six of SMU's games this season and is averaging 12.3 points per game.
Aziz Olajuwon, Stanford
Basketball bloodline: Son of Hakeem Olajuwon, a Naismith Hall-of-Famer after playing for the Rockets and Raptors from 1984-2002
The former four-star recruit has been a key piece for coach Kyle Smith this season. Olajuwon has appeared in six games (four starts) and is averaging 7 points per game. Notably, his younger brother, Malik Olajuwon, committed to and signed with SMU to play next season.
Brandon Bass Jr., Florida State
Basketball bloodline: Son of Brandon Bass, who played in the NBA from 2005-17
Bass has made six appearances off the bench thus far during his freshman season at FSU. His best performance came in Florida State's first game, where he dropped 13 points against Florida A&M.
Mason Williams, Kentucky
Basketball bloodline: Son of Mo Williams, who played in NBA for 13 seasons, winning an NBA title with the Cavaliers in 2016
Williams is playing his freshman season at the same place where his father is an assistant coach. The former four-star recruit has been a key rotation piece for Mark Pope this season and is averaging 7.2 points off the bench.
Ace Flagg, Maine
Basketball bloodline: Twin brother of Cooper Flagg, who was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft after playing for Duke
The twin brother of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft had to wait an extra year to play college basketball. That's because Cooper reclassified to join Duke in time for the 2024-25 season, while his brother played his senior season in high school. After making 32 appearances last season for Maine, mostly off the bench, Ace has started seven games for the Black Bears and is averaging 6.4 points.
Ashton Hardaway, Coastal Carolina
Basketball bloodline: Son of Penny Hardaway, a four-time All-Star during his 14-year NBA career
The son of the current Memphis coach has had quite the college journey. He had two separate stints playing for his father at Memphis before transferring to Coastal Carolina this offseason. He has started one game this season at his new school.
BJ Roy, Washington
Basketball bloodline: Son of Brandon Roy, the Rookie of the Year in 2006-07 while playing for the Trail Blazers before his NBA career ended after a season with the Timberwolves in 2012-13
The son of the former Portland Trail Blazers star is in his second season at Washington. He has appeared in seven total games during his first two seasons at the college level.
Deuce Hamilton, Oakland
Basketball bloodline: Son of Richard Hamilton, who played for the Wizards, Pistons and Bulls from 1999-2013
The son of the former three-time NBA All-Star is in his freshman season at Oakland. He has six appearances off the bench this season.