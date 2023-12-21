Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-10, South Alabama 6-5

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be home for the holidays to greet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. The timing is sure in South Alabama's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Alabama A&M has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Alabama proved two weeks ago. They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over the Badgers.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Mocs at home by a decisive 88-72 margin on Saturday.

The Jaguars now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Alabama haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've been averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Given South Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Alabama A&M.

South Alabama is a big 13-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jaguars slightly, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

South Alabama has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Alabama A&M.