Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-10, South Alabama 6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be home for the holidays to greet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. The timing is sure in South Alabama's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Alabama A&M has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Alabama proved last Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over the Badgers.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Mocs at home by a decisive 88-72 margin on Saturday.

The Jaguars now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Alabama haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've been averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Given South Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Alabama beat Alabama A&M 78-71 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does Alabama A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Alabama A&M.