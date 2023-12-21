Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-10, South Alabama 6-5

The South Alabama Jaguars will be home for the holidays to greet the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. The timing is sure in South Alabama's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while Alabama A&M has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 16 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Alabama proved last Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 91-74 victory over the Badgers.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Mocs at home by a decisive 88-72 margin on Saturday.

The Jaguars now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Alabama haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've been averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Given South Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Alabama beat Alabama A&M 78-71 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will South Alabama repeat their success, or does Alabama A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Alabama A&M.

  • Dec 12, 2022 - South Alabama 78 vs. Alabama A&M 71
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Alabama A&M 93 vs. South Alabama 90
  • Dec 17, 2019 - South Alabama 89 vs. Alabama A&M 79
  • Dec 19, 2018 - South Alabama 79 vs. Alabama A&M 67