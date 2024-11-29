Halftime Report

Alcorn State and South Alabama have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alcorn State leads 32-29 over South Alabama.

Alcorn State entered the contest with eight straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will South Alabama hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-7, South Alabama 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for South Alabama. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alcorn State Braves at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Mitchell Center. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

South Alabama is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Western Illinois just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 64-63 to the Leathernecks.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their eighth straight defeat dating back to last season. They received a tough blow as they fell 69-52 to UC Riverside. That's two games in a row now that the Braves have lost by exactly 17 points.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

South Alabama's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-3. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-7.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 17.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jaguars as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.