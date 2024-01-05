Halftime Report

App. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-43 lead against South Alabama.

App. State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: App. State 10-3, South Alabama 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the App. State Mountaineers and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Mitchell Center. South Alabama does have the home-court advantage, but App. State is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Saturday, the Mountaineers beat the Warhawks 67-55.

Meanwhile, South Alabama had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Monarchs out 61-59. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as South Alabama did.

The Mountaineers' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-5 record this season.

App. State came up short against South Alabama in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 68-61. Can App. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

App. State is a 3.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against App. State.