Georgia Southern Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-23, South Alabama 16-15

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Georgia Southern has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Monarchs at home as they won 92-75.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Friday. They walked away with an 80-69 win over the Warhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-23 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Georgia Southern came up short against South Alabama in their previous matchup back in February, falling 78-65. Can Georgia Southern avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.