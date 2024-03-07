Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-23, South Alabama 16-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Southern has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Georgia Southern is expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, the Eagles strolled past the Monarchs with points to spare, taking the game 92-75.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Friday. They walked away with an 80-69 victory over the Warhawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-23 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they now have a winning record of 16-15.

Georgia Southern came up short against South Alabama when the teams last played back in February, falling 78-65. Can Georgia Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a 3-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.