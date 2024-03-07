Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-23, South Alabama 16-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
Georgia Southern has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Georgia Southern is expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Friday, the Eagles strolled past the Monarchs with points to spare, taking the game 92-75.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.4% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Friday. They walked away with an 80-69 victory over the Warhawks. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.
The Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-23 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they now have a winning record of 16-15.
Georgia Southern came up short against South Alabama when the teams last played back in February, falling 78-65. Can Georgia Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
South Alabama is a 3-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 151 points.
Series History
South Alabama has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Southern.
- Feb 07, 2024 - South Alabama 78 vs. Georgia Southern 65
- Dec 29, 2022 - Georgia Southern 64 vs. South Alabama 50
- Feb 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 58 vs. South Alabama 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Alabama 73 vs. Georgia Southern 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - South Alabama 62 vs. Georgia Southern 48
- Jan 22, 2021 - Georgia Southern 84 vs. South Alabama 75
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia Southern 62 vs. South Alabama 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - South Alabama 88 vs. Georgia Southern 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Alabama 79 vs. Georgia Southern 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - South Alabama 74 vs. Georgia Southern 68