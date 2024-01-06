Halftime Report

Georgia State needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Georgia State is up 42-40 over South Alabama.

If Georgia State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-7 in no time. On the other hand, South Alabama will have to make due with an 8-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Georgia State 6-7, South Alabama 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia State is 8-2 against South Alabama since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mitchell Center. Georgia State is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia State found out the hard way on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-73 loss to the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, South Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 91-84 to the Mountaineers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Jaguars, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

Georgia State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Georgia State was able to grind out a solid win over South Alabama in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 68-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Alabama is a 4-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.