Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Louisiana 10-8, South Alabama 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Alabama Jaguars at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Mitchell Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Louisiana proved on Wednesday. They strolled past the Bobcats with points to spare, taking the game 86-68.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars had just enough and edged the Trojans out 74-71 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

The Ragin Cajuns are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-8 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to an identical 10-8.

Louisiana will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played South Alabama.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, South Alabama is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep South Alabama's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6-1 record against the spread vs Louisiana over their last nine matchups.

Odds

South Alabama is a slight 1-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.