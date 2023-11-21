Who's Playing
Lynn Fighting Knights @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Lynn 0-0, South Alabama 3-3
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.05
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars will host the Lynn Fighting Knights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Mitchell Center.
Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lynn were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 28 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Alabama struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.7 per game.
Looking back to last season, Lynn finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, South Alabama also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.