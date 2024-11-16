Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, South Alabama looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 42-32 lead against Mercer.

If South Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, Mercer will have to make due with a 2-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Mercer 2-1, South Alabama 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, South Alabama is heading back home. They will welcome the Mercer Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-54 to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

South Alabama is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-54 to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mercer blew past Trinity Baptist, posting a 101-43 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-13.

Mercer was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Trinity Baptist only posted six.

South Alabama now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Mercer, they pushed their record up to 2-1 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Alabama has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 48.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went South Alabama's way against Mercer when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as South Alabama made off with an 83-62 victory. Does South Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mercer turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a 4.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.