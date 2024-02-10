Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: N. Illinois 8-14, South Alabama 11-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Illinois Huskies will head out on the road to take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Illinois has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They had just enough and edged the RedHawks out 62-59.

South Alabama can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Eagles. The win was just what South Alabama needed coming off of a 80-60 loss in their prior game.

The Huskies' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-14. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to 11-13.