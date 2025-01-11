Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Old Dominion 7-9, South Alabama 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the South Alabama Jaguars and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

If South Alabama beats Old Dominion with 76 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. South Alabama walked away with a 76-62 win over Arkansas State on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion earned a 71-60 victory over Louisiana on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Monarchs.

South Alabama is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Old Dominion, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: South Alabama has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given South Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 14.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.