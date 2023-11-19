Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: SIUE 3-2, South Alabama 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be playing in front of their home fans against the SIUE Cougars at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.1% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 82-75.

Meanwhile, the Cougars were able to grind out a solid victory over the Colonels on Friday, taking the game 60-51. The win made it back-to-back wins for SIUE.

The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for the Cougars, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SIUE struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

South Alabama strolled past SIUE when the teams last played back in December of 2021 by a score of 84-69. Does South Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will SIUE turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

South Alabama and SIUE both have 1 win in their last 2 games.