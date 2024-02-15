Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ South Alabama Jaguars

Current Records: Texas State 11-14, South Alabama 12-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bobcats earned a 68-60 win over the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 75-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.

The Bobcats' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-14. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to 12-13.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State beat the Jaguars 74-66 in their previous meeting last Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.