Who's Playing
Texas State Bobcats @ South Alabama Jaguars
Current Records: Texas State 11-14, South Alabama 12-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Texas State has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Bobcats earned a 68-60 win over the Cardinals.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact South Alabama proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 75-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Alabama.
The Bobcats' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-14. As for the Jaguars, their win bumped their record up to 12-13.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.
Texas State beat the Jaguars 74-66 in their previous meeting last Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Texas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.
- Feb 01, 2024 - Texas State 74 vs. South Alabama 66
- Feb 22, 2023 - South Alabama 76 vs. Texas State 67
- Jan 07, 2023 - Texas State 64 vs. South Alabama 58
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas State 55 vs. South Alabama 52
- Mar 03, 2020 - South Alabama 58 vs. Texas State 54
- Mar 15, 2019 - Texas State 79 vs. South Alabama 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Alabama 77 vs. Texas State 63
- Jan 04, 2018 - Texas State 72 vs. South Alabama 69
- Feb 27, 2017 - Texas State 90 vs. South Alabama 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - South Alabama 72 vs. Texas State 67