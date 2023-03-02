The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Tournament continues on Thursday with an intriguing game in the early afternoon. The Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the South Alabama Jaguars in a second round matchup at Pensacola Bay Center. App. State is 16-15 overall and 9-9 in conference play under Dustin Kerns this season. South Alabama is 16-15 overall, including 8-2 in the last 10 games, and the Jaguars hold a win over Appalachian State in the first matchup on Feb. 11, 2023.

Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET in Pensacola. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jaguars as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 130 in the latest Appalachian State vs. South Alabama odds.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama spread: South Alabama -4.5

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama over/under: 130 points

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama money line: South Alabama -225, Appalachian State +185

APP The Mountaineers are 9-9 against the spread in Sun Belt games

SA: The Jaguars are 10-8 against the spread in Sun Belt games

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State projects strongly on the defensive end of the floor in this matchup. The Mountaineers are above-average in defensive efficiency, and Appalachian State leads the Sun Belt in allowing only 14.1 free throw attempts per game. Appalachian State has the conference's second-best block rate (11.8%), with top-four marks in 2-point shooting allowed (47.2%) and 3-point shooting allowed (31.5%).

South Alabama has notable shortcomings on offense as well, including conference-worst metrics in offensive rebound rate (22.2%) and free throw creation rate. The Jaguars are outside the top 300 in the country in assist rate, and South Alabama is shooting only 70.0% at the free throw line this season. Offensively, Appalachian State can also take solace in the Sun Belt's best ball security, committing only 9.4 turnovers per game and 5.5 live-ball turnovers per contest. South Alabama also struggles to create havoc on defense, producing only a 16% turnover creation rate.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama has won eight of the last 10 games, with top-tier offensive marks in ball security and shooting efficiency. The Jaguars are even better on defense, including the No. 2 mark in the Sun Belt in adjusted defensive efficiency. South Alabama is in the top 10 of the country in 3-point defense, holding opponents to 28.8% shooting, and that mark improves to 25.3% in conference play. Overall, the Jaguars lead the conference in shooting efficiency allowed and assist rate allowed, and South Alabama is in the top four of the Sun Belt in both free throw prevention and defensive rebound rate.

Appalachian State's offensive struggles also project to help South Alabama, as the Mountaineers are below-average overall and shooting only 65.3% from the free throw line. That is one of the worst marks in the country, and Appalachian State is also outside the top 300 nationally with a 24.5% offensive rebound rate. With Appalachian State also posting below-average shooting efficiency and the No. 10 mark in the Sun Belt in free throw creation rate, South Alabama can be confident in getting stops.

