Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ South Alabama
Current Records: Arkansas State 9-6; South Alabama 6-8
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
South Alabama came up short against the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, falling 68-58.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State's 2022 ended with an 84-72 loss against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday.
South Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
South Alabama didn't have too much trouble with Arkansas State at home when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 70-51. Will the Jaguars repeat their success, or do the Red Wolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Jaguars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Alabama 70 vs. Arkansas State 51
- Jan 23, 2020 - Arkansas State 75 vs. South Alabama 71
- Jan 09, 2020 - South Alabama 75 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Mar 12, 2019 - South Alabama 75 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - South Alabama 70 vs. Arkansas State 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - Arkansas State 66 vs. South Alabama 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - South Alabama 87 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - South Alabama 73 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Jan 23, 2017 - Arkansas State 74 vs. South Alabama 62
- Feb 04, 2016 - Arkansas State 79 vs. South Alabama 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Arkansas State 89 vs. South Alabama 67