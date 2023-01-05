Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Arkansas State 9-6; South Alabama 6-8

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Jaguars and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

South Alabama came up short against the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, falling 68-58.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State's 2022 ended with an 84-72 loss against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday.

South Alabama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

South Alabama didn't have too much trouble with Arkansas State at home when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 70-51. Will the Jaguars repeat their success, or do the Red Wolves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.