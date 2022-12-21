Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville State 6-5; South Alabama 5-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be on the road. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. Jacksonville State will be seeking to avenge the 74-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 4 of last year.

The Gamecocks beat the Little Rock Trojans 72-62 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Alabama made easy work of the Spring Hill Badgers on Monday and carried off an 82-53 win.

Their wins bumped Jacksonville State to 6-5 and South Alabama to 5-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Jacksonville State and the Jaguars clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama and Jacksonville State both have one win in their last two games.