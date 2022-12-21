Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ South Alabama
Current Records: Jacksonville State 6-5; South Alabama 5-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be on the road. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. Jacksonville State will be seeking to avenge the 74-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 4 of last year.
The Gamecocks beat the Little Rock Trojans 72-62 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Alabama made easy work of the Spring Hill Badgers on Monday and carried off an 82-53 win.
Their wins bumped Jacksonville State to 6-5 and South Alabama to 5-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Jacksonville State and the Jaguars clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama and Jacksonville State both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 04, 2021 - South Alabama 74 vs. Jacksonville State 64
- Nov 29, 2020 - Jacksonville State 77 vs. South Alabama 73