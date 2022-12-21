Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ South Alabama

Current Records: Jacksonville State 6-5; South Alabama 5-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be on the road. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mitchell Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Jacksonville State was able to grind out a solid win over the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday, winning 72-62.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars took their contest against the Spring Hill Badgers on Monday by a conclusive 82-53 score.

Jacksonville State is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Gamecocks came up short against South Alabama when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 74-64. Can Jacksonville State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 8-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Alabama and Jacksonville State both have one win in their last two games.