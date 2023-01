Who's Playing

Louisiana @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana 13-4; South Alabama 8-9

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars earned a 77-70 win in their most recent game against Louisiana in January of last year.

South Alabama escaped with a win on Thursday against the James Madison Dukes by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62.

Meanwhile, Louisiana strolled past the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 86-73.

Their wins bumped South Alabama to 8-9 and Louisiana to 13-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when South Alabama and the Ragin Cajuns clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Series History

Louisiana have won seven out of their last 12 games against South Alabama.