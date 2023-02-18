Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ South Alabama

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-17; South Alabama 14-14

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Alabama Jaguars and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 4 of 2020. Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Louisiana-Monroe will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana-Monroe ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played on Thursday, losing 84-67.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown South Alabama laid on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks are now 11-17 while South Alabama sits at 14-14. South Alabama is 6-7 after wins this season, and Louisiana-Monroe is 7-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Louisiana-Monroe.