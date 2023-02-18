Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ South Alabama
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-17; South Alabama 14-14
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Alabama Jaguars and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 4 of 2020. Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mitchell Center. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Louisiana-Monroe will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Louisiana-Monroe ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played on Thursday, losing 84-67.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Thursday was the absolute smackdown South Alabama laid on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
The Warhawks are now 11-17 while South Alabama sits at 14-14. South Alabama is 6-7 after wins this season, and Louisiana-Monroe is 7-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
Series History
South Alabama have won six out of their last 11 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Feb 04, 2023 - South Alabama 72 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Alabama 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - South Alabama 80 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - South Alabama 50 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 49
- Jan 04, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 69 vs. South Alabama 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Alabama 78 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. South Alabama 62
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. South Alabama 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Alabama 66 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Feb 25, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. South Alabama 59
- Jan 23, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 100 vs. South Alabama 68