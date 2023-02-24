The South Alabama Jaguars will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Friday night. South Alabama has jumped to seventh place in the Sun Belt Conference standings heading into the final game of the regular season. Louisiana is sitting in third place in the conference following its 85-74 win over Arkansas State on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 4.5 points in the latest South Alabama vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for South Alabama vs. Louisiana:

South Alabama vs. Louisiana spread: Louisiana -4.5

South Alabama vs. Louisiana over/under: 146.5 points

South Alabama vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana -205, South Alabama +170

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana won and covered the 2.5-point spread in its trip to South Alabama last month, outscoring the Jaguars by 10 points in the second half of the 79-76 final. That victory was part of a 10-game winning streak for the Ragin' Cajuns, who are in third place in the conference standings. Their latest game was an 85-74 win over Arkansas State on Wednesday, as Jordan Brown posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Brown, a junior forward, leads Louisiana with 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Greg Williams Jr. is scoring 14.2 points and grabbing 3.7 rebounds, while senior forward Terence Lewis II is adding 11.0 points and 7.7 rebounds. The Ragin' Cajuns are riding a 14-game home winning streak, making them a strong betting option on Friday night.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama has been the hottest team in the Sun Belt over the past month, winning eight of its last nine games to move into seventh place in the standings. The Jaguars are on a five-game winning streak coming into this matchup, beating Texas State by nine points on Wednesday night. They won their four games before that by 17-plus points, easily covering the spread in all of those games.

Senior guard Isaiah Moore leads South Alabama with 18.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He scored 22 points and dished out seven assists at Texas State on Wednesday. The Jaguars have covered the spread in seven of their last eight conference games, while Louisiana has only covered once in its last five games.

