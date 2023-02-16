Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ South Alabama

Current Records: Southern Miss 23-4; South Alabama 13-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be on the road. Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Golden Eagles beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 76-67 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Alabama made easy work of the Hartford Hawks on Monday and carried off a 77-53 victory. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on South Alabama.

Southern Miss is now 23-4 while South Alabama sits at 13-14. Southern Miss is 18-4 after wins this season, the Jaguars 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won five out of their last eight games against Southern Miss.