Who's Playing
Southern Miss @ South Alabama
Current Records: Southern Miss 23-4; South Alabama 13-14
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be on the road. Southern Miss and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mitchell Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Golden Eagles beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 76-67 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, South Alabama made easy work of the Hartford Hawks on Monday and carried off a 77-53 victory. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on South Alabama.
Southern Miss is now 23-4 while South Alabama sits at 13-14. Southern Miss is 18-4 after wins this season, the Jaguars 5-7.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won five out of their last eight games against Southern Miss.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Southern Miss 76 vs. South Alabama 72
- Dec 01, 2021 - South Alabama 85 vs. Southern Miss 55
- Dec 12, 2020 - South Alabama 76 vs. Southern Miss 75
- Nov 09, 2019 - South Alabama 75 vs. Southern Miss 69
- Nov 28, 2018 - Southern Miss 71 vs. South Alabama 67
- Nov 29, 2017 - South Alabama 69 vs. Southern Miss 61
- Nov 30, 2016 - South Alabama 78 vs. Southern Miss 55
- Dec 14, 2015 - Southern Miss 57 vs. South Alabama 54