South Alabama vs. Troy odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 7 predictions from proven model

The Troy Trojans and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Trojan Arena. The Trojans are 9-15 overall and 6-5 at home, while South Alabama is 13-11 overall and 4-5 on the road. Troy has lost three of its past four games. South Alabama has also lost three of four. The Jaguars are favored by four points in the latest Troy vs. South Alabama odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any South Alabama vs. Troy picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Troy vs. South Alabama. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for South Alabama vs. Troy:

Troy vs. South Alabama spread: Troy +4

Troy vs. South Alabama over-under: 140 points

Troy vs. South Alabama money line: Troy 157, South Alabama -184

What you need to know about Troy

Troy beat the Georgia State Panthers 84-78 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Trojans. Ty Gordon and Desmond Williams combined for 47 points. Gordon had 24 and Williams had 23. Both were career highs. A late 8-0 run by the Trojans gave them a three-point lead with 35 seconds remaining. Williams then wrapped up the victory with two free throws and a three-pointer.

What you need to know about South Alabama

The Jaguars were able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, 79-69. The victory ended a three-game South Alabama losing streak. Trhae Mitchell had 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field. Andre Fox had 14 points and eight rebounds. A 10-0 Jaguars run with 7:10 to play gave South Alabama firm control of the game.

How to make South Alabama vs. Troy picks

The model has simulated Troy vs. South Alabama 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Alabama vs. Troy? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the South Alabama vs. Troy spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.