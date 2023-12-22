Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Elon 6-5, South Carolina 10-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for South Carolina. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Elon Phoenix at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Colonial Life Arena. The timing is sure in South Carolina's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Elon has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Gamecocks earned a 72-62 win over the Eagles.

Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson, who scored 20 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.3% better than the opposition, a fact Elon proved on Friday. They claimed a resounding 104-70 victory over the Eagles at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 66-37.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for the Phoenix, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: South Carolina have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

South Carolina is a big 18-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

