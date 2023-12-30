Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Florida A&M 2-8, South Carolina 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will stay at home for another game and welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact South Carolina proved on Friday. They steamrolled past the Phoenix 70-43 at home.

Among those leading the charge was Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 69-56 to the Knights.

Florida A&M's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Roderick Coffee III, who scored 14 points along with eight assists, and Shannon Grant who scored 12 points. Grant continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Florida A&M was K'Jei Parker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Gamecocks pushed their record up to 11-1 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Rattlers, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: South Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Florida A&M, though, as they've been averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Given South Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Florida A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Carolina beat Florida A&M 78-71 in their previous meeting back in January of 2021. Will South Carolina repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.