Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: George Wash. 6-1, South Carolina 6-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The George Wash. Colonials' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Colonial Life Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Colonials beat the Fightin' Blue Hens 81-71. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 151.5 point over/under.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Bishop IV out in front who scored 28 points. Maximus Edwards was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Carolina put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Fighting Irish by a score of 65-53.

Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson Jr., who scored 29 points along with 5 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of B.J. Mack, who scored 17 points.

The Colonials' victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for the Gamecocks, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-0.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: George Wash. has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 46.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything went George Wash.'s way against South Carolina in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as George Wash. made off with a 79-55 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Wash. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

South Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against George Wash..