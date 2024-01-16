Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Georgia 12-4, South Carolina 14-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

South Carolina is 9-1 against Georgia since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but South Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers and snuck past 71-69. The victory was just what South Carolina needed coming off of a 74-47 loss in their prior game.

B.J. Mack was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Georgia unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 85-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Volunteers. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 111 points.

Georgia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds, and Silas Demary Jr. who scored 13 points.

Even though they lost, Georgia were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Gamecocks' victory bumped their record up to 14-2. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, South Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Georgia.

Odds

South Carolina is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

South Carolina has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.