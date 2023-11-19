Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 3-0, South Carolina 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with South Carolina sitting on four straight wins and Grand Canyon on three.

On Friday, the Gamecocks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Blue Demons, taking the game 73-68.

Among those leading the charge was Meechie Johnson, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Ta'Lon Cooper was another key contributor, scoring 9 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Antelopes beat the Dons 76-72 on Friday.

Grand Canyon's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyon Grant-Foster, who scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ray Harrison, who scored 24 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Gamecocks to 4-0 and the Antelopes to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. South Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been even better at 84.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.