Halftime Report

South Carolina fell flat on their face against the Tigers last Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. South Carolina has jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against the Tigers.

If South Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-4 in no time. On the other hand, LSU will have to make due with a 12-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: LSU 12-12, South Carolina 21-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at Colonial Life Arena. LSU is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

LSU and the Gators couldn't quite live up to the 163-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Tigers fell just short of the Gators by a score of 82-80. The close match was extra heartbreaking for LSU, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Wright, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. He didn't help LSU's cause all that much against the Crimson Tide on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Another player making a difference was Will Baker, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, South Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 101-61 defeat at the hands of the Tigers. South Carolina has struggled against the Tigers recently, as their game on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Like LSU, South Carolina lost despite seeing results from several players. Collin Murray-Boyles led the charge by scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Meechie Johnson, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds.

South Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Tigers have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-12 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 21-4.

LSU will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. Currently 18-7 against the spread, South Carolina has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, LSU is only 10-14 ATS.

LSU came up short against the Gamecocks when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-73. Can LSU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against LSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

South Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against LSU.