Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between South Carolina and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-29 lead against Missouri.

If South Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-3 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Missouri 8-11, South Carolina 16-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.49

What to Know

South Carolina and Missouri are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, South Carolina will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact South Carolina proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-62 victory over the Wildcats. The win made it back-to-back wins for South Carolina.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to Ta'Lon Cooper, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cooper has scored all season. Collin Murray-Boyles was another key contributor, scoring six points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 63-57 to the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Missouri in their matchups with Texas A&M: they've now lost three in a row.

Missouri's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sean East II, who scored 17 points along with five assists.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their record up to 16-3. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Missouri, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given South Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, Missouri will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Carolina skirted past Missouri 71-69 in their previous meeting two weeks ago. Does South Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Missouri turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

South Carolina is a solid 6-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

South Carolina and Missouri both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.